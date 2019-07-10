Man killed when fire burns through home in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was killed when a fast-moving fire burned through a home in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.The fire broke out at a 3-story home on Wayne Avenue in East Orange.The victim was identified as 55-year-old David Swiney, a life-long East Orange resident. Six other people inside the home at the time were able to escape.At least two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.PSE&G was called to the scene due to some downed wires in the backyard.----------