Man killed when fire tears through Queens home

The fire broke out Thursday night in the home on Mathias Ave in Jamaica.
#BREAKING: On first chilly night of year, family’s #spaceheater eyed as cause of fatal fire in #Jamaica. 60 year old man killed. @FDNY marshals investigating. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/symTYyUgqU— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 20, 2019
The 60-year-old was found dead with burns throughout his entire body.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials are looking into whether a space heater is to blame.
