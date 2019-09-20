Man killed when fire tears through Queens home

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was killed in a fire at a home in Queens.

The fire broke out Thursday night in the home on Mathias Ave in Jamaica.



The 60-year-old was found dead with burns throughout his entire body.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials are looking into whether a space heater is to blame.

