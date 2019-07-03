Man livestreams firing gun into air to impress girlfriend in Bronx, gets arrested

(NYPD)

BRONX -- A man was arrested by police after apparently firing bullets into the air in the Bronx while livestreaming, all to impress his girlfriend.

Raul Agosto, 38, fired off a .22-caliber gun Mossberg rifle around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers chased Agosto onto Webster Avenue and was caught.

The Mossberg rifle was found in his duffel bag, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said on Twitter.



Agosto is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

