Man livestreams firing gun into air to impress girlfriend in Bronx, gets arrested

Raul Agosto, 38, fired off a .22-caliber gun Mossberg rifle around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Officers chased Agosto onto Webster Avenue and was caught.
The Mossberg rifle was found in his duffel bag, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said on Twitter.
Fighting crime & keeping people safe never stops – even in America’s safest big city. Great job by @NYPD47Pct Anti-Crime Unit cops who heard several shots & saw a man run across Webster Avenue. In his bag: this illegal .22-cal. gun. He is now being held on bail at Rikers Island. pic.twitter.com/u4Z6s7HKmm— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 1, 2019
Agosto is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.
