Man livestreams firing gun into air to impress girlfriend in Bronx, gets arrested

Fighting crime & keeping people safe never stops – even in America’s safest big city. Great job by @NYPD47Pct Anti-Crime Unit cops who heard several shots & saw a man run across Webster Avenue. In his bag: this illegal .22-cal. gun. He is now being held on bail at Rikers Island. pic.twitter.com/u4Z6s7HKmm — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 1, 2019

BRONX -- A man was arrested by police after apparently firing bullets into the air in the Bronx while livestreaming, all to impress his girlfriend.Raul Agosto, 38, fired off a .22-caliber gun Mossberg rifle around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.Officers chased Agosto onto Webster Avenue and was caught.The Mossberg rifle was found in his duffel bag, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said on Twitter.Agosto is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.----------