Crime & Safety

Man punched in face by stranger after dispute on Queens bus

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was punched in the face multiple times while on an MTA bus in Queens, and police are searching for the suspect.

The alleged assault happened aboard the Q111 bus on Wednesday, February 20, in the vicinity of Guy R. Brewer and Baisley boulevards in Jamaica.

Authorities say the unidentified suspect got into a verbal dispute with the 70-year-old victim before standing up and punching him several times in his face.

The suspect then fled southbound on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard. The victim suffered several lacerations to his forehead.

Authorities are describing the person wanted for questioning as a black male in his mid to late 20s, with a thin build and a beard. He was last seen wearing black sweatshirt, gray jacket, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.

