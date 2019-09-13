Man rescued after 3 days stuck along New York riverbank following fall

By Natalie Cioffari
SUFFERN, New York (WABC) -- A New York man is recovering after being trapped along a steep riverside rock embankment for several days.

Authorities say the man was out for a walk fell off the railroad trestle bridge that goes over the Mahwah River in Suffern.

He suffered severe injuries that prevented him from climbing back to safety.

He was rescued Thursday by Suffern police and Suffern volunteer firefighters and had reportedly been stuck for three days.

The victim was said to be sitting up in the water, and in order to get to him, officers had to climb down the steep rock embankment.

The victim, from Montebello, was transported to Westchester Medical Center with possible hypothermia and other injuries.

