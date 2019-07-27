Man rescues neighbor, dog from burning home on Long Island

By
PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man is being hailed a hero after rescuing his neighbor and a dog from their burning home on Long Island.

The raging fire quickly engulfed the house in Port Washington, trapping the victim inside. The old house stood on New Street for decades, but the flames destroyed it in minutes.

Onlookers stood as the fire raged, and someone looked panicked from an upstairs window of the home.

"He tried going back into the house and then came back and said 'there's no way out, there's too much smoke,'" said Good Samaritan Scott Trimarchi.

Trimarchi grabbed a ladder and helped the man and his hundred-pound German Shepard to safety.

"You could breathe the smoke in, and you could feel the flames everywhere," Trimarchi said, "it was just slow-motion - just go through the motions to get this guy out of his house, try not to panic, you know?"

Investigators believe the fire, which started around dinner time in the hilly area of Port Washington, consumed the home so quickly because of its old wood construction. By the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner would have been seriously hurt - or worse, if not for his neighbor.

"The way that fire was moving and the volume and intensity...it wouldn't have taken long," says James Hickman of the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office.

Trimarchi's house ultimately caught fire as well.

"Thank God everyone's okay. I just hope he would do the same thing for me, like everyone else out there. Just do a good deed." Trimarchi said.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port washingtonnassau countyfiregood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Police: Man steals 'SuperShuttle' airport van in Queens
AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend
Congresswoman wants NYC parade for 9/11 heroes
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Drawing bought at Queens thrift store worth $200,000
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
Show More
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
PHOTOS: Images unveiled of Manhattan's first public beach
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates portion of HR Derby winnings to charities
More TOP STORIES News