Man riding scooter killed, others injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens -- One person was killed and others were injured after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area in Queens.

The incident was reported Thursday just before 8 p.m. on Ditmars Boulevard.



A 29-year-old man riding a Yamaha scooter was killed after the SUV crashed into the dining area.

It appears that the driver that crashed into the dining area suffered a medical episode.

The driver of the SUV has been hospitalized.

Few other details were released.

