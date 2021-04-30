Man riding scooter killed, others injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area in Queens

The incident was reported Thursday just before 8 p.m. on Ditmars Boulevard.
A 29-year-old man riding a Yamaha scooter was killed after the SUV crashed into the dining area.
It appears that the driver that crashed into the dining area suffered a medical episode.
The driver of the SUV has been hospitalized.
Few other details were released.
ALSO READ | NYC plans to fully reopen July 1 pending state approval, Mayor de Blasio says
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip