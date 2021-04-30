Man riding scooter killed, others injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10560968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, "This is going to be the summer of New York City" during the announcement Thursday morning.

ASTORIA, Queens -- One person was killed and others were injured after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area in Queens.The incident was reported Thursday just before 8 p.m. on Ditmars Boulevard.A 29-year-old man riding a Yamaha scooter was killed after the SUV crashed into the dining area.It appears that the driver that crashed into the dining area suffered a medical episode.The driver of the SUV has been hospitalized.Few other details were released.----------