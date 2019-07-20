Man sentenced to life for murdering elderly neighbor in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his elderly neighbor.Prosecutors say Jeffrey Harley pushed his way into the home of Lucila Cardenas-Viejo, 81, and then beat, strangled and stabbed her to death before robbing her home.Cardenas-Viejo lived alone. Her son found her body the next day.The victim knew Harley, and had paid him in the past to shovel snow for her.----------