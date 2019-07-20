JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his elderly neighbor.
Prosecutors say Jeffrey Harley pushed his way into the home of Lucila Cardenas-Viejo, 81, and then beat, strangled and stabbed her to death before robbing her home.
Cardenas-Viejo lived alone. Her son found her body the next day.
The victim knew Harley, and had paid him in the past to shovel snow for her.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man sentenced to life for murdering elderly neighbor in New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News