Crime & Safety

Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's New Jersey home

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two men were charged after a man was lit on fire while sleeping at a friend's house in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

It happened March 15 on Cologne Avenue in Mays Landing.

Police said the victim was sleeping at a friend's house when he was intentionally set on fire by two people, who police identified as 23-year-old Brandon Perez, of Hammonton, and 24-year-old David Sult, of Mays Landing.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Brigantine, left and his family took him to AtlantiCare Medical Center. He was later transported to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was treated for severe burns.

Police said they arrested Perez on March 25 and Sult on Monday. Both face several charges, including arson, assault, and conspiracy.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyatlantic countyassaultfirearson
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC public school teacher arrested on child porn charges
Strange texts in search for missing NYC teacher, mom of 3
Officials: 5-month-old dies after left home alone; woman arrested
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
NYPD: Suspects slash, carjack man, then crash while fleeing
Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Show More
Woman hurls racial slurs, hits man with chair in NYC McDonald's
Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
Man arrested after 50-minute police chase, crash on LI
Slain college student from NJ laid to rest Wednesday
Windows smashed, cars burglarized during NJ charity event
More TOP STORIES News