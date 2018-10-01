Man fatally shot after car crash in Queens movie theater parking lot

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
A man was fatally shot in a movie theater parking in what may have stemmed from a car crash.

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the chest in the College Point Multiplex Cinemas parking lot just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The gunman was a man wearing a mask.

He was one of four men who fled in their vehicle they arrived in and the victim's girlfriend's vehicle.

Both vehicles were found ditched nearby.

The victim's girlfriend told police the dispute stemmed from a car crash.

The vehicles pulled off the road and a dispute ensued.

Two firearms were also recovered a short distance away.

