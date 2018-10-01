Man shot after incident at Queens strip club, followed to movie theater parking lot

Candace McCowan reports on the shooting from the scene in College Point.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
A man was fatally shot in a movie theater parking lot after being followed from a strip club.

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the chest in the College Point Multiplex Cinemas parking lot just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The gunman was a man wearing a mask.

After leaving Angels Strip Club in Flushing, the victims were followed to the movie theater where the suspects crashed into the victim's car.

The suspect pulled the victim out of his car and shot him. He did not shoot the man's girlfriend, but the suspect and three others took her car.

Both vehicles were found ditched nearby.

Two firearms were also recovered a short distance away in the suspects' vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Angels is coincidentally the same strip club where Cardi B allegedly attacked or ordered an attack on two bartenders on Aug 29. She surrendered to face charges Monday.

