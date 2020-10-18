Innocent bystander shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7127799" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The surveillance footage is from the first of 12 thefts that took place on Sept. 11 in Flushing.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot in the head and injured by a stray bullet overnight in Brooklyn.The incident was reported at 4th Avenue and Pacific Street at 3:30 a.m.Witnesses told authorities that two vehicles were shooting at each other when the victim was struck.The 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital.The vehicles involved in the shooting are described as a blue Infinity sedan and a grey sedan.Few other details were released.----------