Innocent bystander shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn overnight

The incident was reported at 4th Avenue and Pacific Street at 3:30 a.m.
Witnesses told authorities that two vehicles were shooting at each other when the victim was struck.
The 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
The vehicles involved in the shooting are described as a blue Infinity sedan and a grey sedan.
Few other details were released.
