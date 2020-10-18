Innocent bystander shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn overnight

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot in the head and injured by a stray bullet overnight in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported at 4th Avenue and Pacific Street at 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities that two vehicles were shooting at each other when the victim was struck.

The 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

The vehicles involved in the shooting are described as a blue Infinity sedan and a grey sedan.

Few other details were released.

