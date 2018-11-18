A Good Samaritan was shot when he chased down three suspects in an attempted robbery of a grocery store in Queens Saturday night.Police say two men walked into the deli on 36th Avenue in Astoria around 8:30 p.m. while a third stood outside as a lookout.The two men pulled a gun and demanded cash.After a scuffle, a 30-year-old man ran after the suspects and was shot in the leg about a block away from the deli.Police say all three men were wearing masks and dark clothing. They jumped into a van and got away with about $2,000.The victim is recovering in the hospital.----------