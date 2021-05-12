Man sitting on bench slashed in face inside Times Square subway station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was sitting on a bench in the Times Square subway station when he was slashed in the face on Wednesday morning.Police say the 35-year-old man was sitting on the bench at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue around 9 a.m. when a man approached him.He began talking to the victim who took out his earbuds and asked him, "Are you talking to me?"The attacker then spit on him and slashed him on the left side of the face with an unknown sharp object.He then ran from the scene.The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai in stable condition.So far, no arrests have been made.In an unrelated incident that also happened at the Times Square subway station, an on-duty MTA employee was punched in the face around 7:45 a.m.The attacker started screaming at the 47-year-old female victim, pushed her, and then punched her in the face.The attacker then fled down the platform. The employee refused medical attention.The attacker is described as a man in his 20's-30's, 5'8", and wearing dark clothing.----------