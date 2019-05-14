Man sought in theft of mausoleum items from cemetery in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the robber who stole items from a cemetery in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released a photo of the man they want to talk to in the case.
On April 19, an employee spotted the man removing property from Beth Olam Cemetery in Cypress Hills. He then fled the scene in a vehicle.
An investigation determined that seven sets of doors to mausoleums and 50 bronze mausoleum vent covers had been taken.
Police say the man wanted for questioning is a white male in his thirties; last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
