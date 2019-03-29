Man stabbed in Lower Manhattan, suspect flees into subway

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on the street in Manhattan Friday morning, sparking a manhunt for the suspect who is believed to have fled into the subway.It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Delancey and Essex streets.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in unknown condition.The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a husky build, wearing a red hat and red hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------