Man stabbed in Lower Manhattan, suspect flees into subway

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at Essex and Delaney Street.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on the street in Manhattan Friday morning, sparking a manhunt for the suspect who is believed to have fled into the subway.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Delancey and Essex streets.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a husky build, wearing a red hat and red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

