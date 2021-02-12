Police: Man stabbed in stomach on Manhattan subway platform

It happened on the 1 train platform on Christopher St. on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect approached a man and punched him. When the victim tried to defend himself, the suspect stabbed the man in the stomach and ran away.
The victim is in stable condition.
Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male with black pants, a jacket and a grey hoodie.
