WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man critically injured after stabbing inside Queens deli

By WABC logo
Thursday, May 18, 2023 2:52AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a Queens deli Wednesday night.

Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 20's, was stabbed several times in the back while inside the deli located at 46-01 48th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A person of interest is in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW