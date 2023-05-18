Man critically injured after stabbing inside Queens deli

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a Queens deli Wednesday night.
Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 20's, was stabbed several times in the back while inside the deli located at 46-01 48th Avenue.
The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
A person of interest is in custody.
An investigation is ongoing.
