Man stalks 14-year-old girl in Manhattan, then again in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who allegedly stalked a 14-year-old girl in Manhattan and then found her again the next day on a Bronx subway train.

Police said the man first approached the girl near the Bowling Green subway station in Lower Manhattan between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on September 25. He followed her near Trinity Place and started a conversation.

He made several advances toward her and then gave the victim $20 before fleeing, police said.

The next day, the man followed the girl onto a southbound 4 train at the Burnside Avenue subway station in Morris Heights, the Bronx, between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. He remained on the same train as her before the 14-year-old saw a group of friends and fled to them. The man then fled the train on foot in an unknown direction.

Police described him as a Hispanic man in his 40s who's approximately 5-foot-5.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxmanhattanlower manhattanmorris heightsstalking
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
62 arrested in Times Square climate change protest
Dogs seized, 1 arrested in dawn raid at home on Long Island
32-year-old woman found dead inside NY apartment
Ex-NYPD cops get probation for on-duty sex with teen in Brooklyn
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Man found dead in NYC fire had stab wounds, police say
Show More
5-year-old girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
LIVE | Coastal flooding, beach erosion expected as storm bears down
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east
Cuba Gooding, Jr. indicted on new charges
More TOP STORIES News