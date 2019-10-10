Man stalks 14-year-old girl in Manhattan, then again in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who allegedly stalked a 14-year-old girl in Manhattan and then found her again the next day on a Bronx subway train.
Police said the man first approached the girl near the Bowling Green subway station in Lower Manhattan between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on September 25. He followed her near Trinity Place and started a conversation.
He made several advances toward her and then gave the victim $20 before fleeing, police said.
The next day, the man followed the girl onto a southbound 4 train at the Burnside Avenue subway station in Morris Heights, the Bronx, between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. He remained on the same train as her before the 14-year-old saw a group of friends and fled to them. The man then fled the train on foot in an unknown direction.
Police described him as a Hispanic man in his 40s who's approximately 5-foot-5.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
