Man struck by own car while trying to stop thief in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A was seriously injured when he was struck by his own vehicle while trying to stop a car thief in Brooklyn Friday morning.It happened just before 11 a.m. on St. John's Place between Washington and Classon avenues in Crown Heights.Authorities say the victim was attempting to stop the man from taking his red Honda Civic when he was hit by the fleeing suspect.The owner of car was taken to Methodist Hospital with series but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect successfully stole the vehicle, which has not yet been recovered.----------