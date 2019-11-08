Man struck by own car while trying to stop thief in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A was seriously injured when he was struck by his own vehicle while trying to stop a car thief in Brooklyn Friday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on St. John's Place between Washington and Classon avenues in Crown Heights.

Authorities say the victim was attempting to stop the man from taking his red Honda Civic when he was hit by the fleeing suspect.

The owner of car was taken to Methodist Hospital with series but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect successfully stole the vehicle, which has not yet been recovered.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycrown heightsbrooklynpedestrian struckstolen car
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Service dog released outside during NYC home invasion robbery
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
Man climbs onto traffic light in busy Manhattan intersection
MTA unveils fix for debris falling from elevated tracks
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
Fire tears through NY home reported to be former Gucci Estate
Show More
Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident
81-year-old randomly kicked in the back in Bronx speaks out
Trump dubs Bloomberg 'Little Michael,' says 2020 run would fail
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frozen
More TOP STORIES News