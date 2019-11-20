Man walking to synagogue stabbed multiple times in Rockland County

MONSEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A man was stabbed multiple times walking to synagogue in Rockland County early Wednesday.

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car just before 6 a.m. on Howard Drive in Monsey.

Responding officers quickly determined that the victim had actually been stabbed and slashed with an unknown weapon and was not struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say the man was stabbed in the street by at least one individual, who fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Westchester Medical Center and was undergoing surgery.

There are no descriptions of a suspect or suspects or a vehicle if any at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

