Man wanted for assaulting woman as she was leaving church in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who assaulted a woman outside of a church in Queens.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the incident Oct. 28 at Saint Michael's Church on 41st Avenue in Flushing.
Police say the 53-year-old woman was exiting and asked the man not to sleep outside the church.
He then approached her and punched her in the back of the head before fleeing the scene on foot.
The woman was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a male Asian, 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing a yellow and blue jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
