Man wanted for stealing necklace, bracelet from woman at Brooklyn subway station

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stole a necklace from a woman in a subway robbery in Brooklyn.

The incident happened Aug. 5 at about 8:45 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the Nevins Street subway station in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, a 53-year-old woman was attempting to enter through a turnstile when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed the necklace around her neck.

He then pulled the victim from around the neck, removed her necklace and a bracelet and threw her onto the ground before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim sustained bruising and pain but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

