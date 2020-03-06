Man wanted for trying to lure teen girl in East Meadow

By Eyewitness News
EAST MEADOW, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man is wanted for trying to lure a teenage girl in Nassau County.

Police say the 15-year-old was waiting for her school bus Thursday at 6:45 a.m. on Carman Avenue in East Meadow.

That's when the suspect drove up in a gray SUV claiming a relative had sent him.

The teen refused, and ran off.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

