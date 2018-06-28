Suspect wanted in connection with cane assault in Corona restaurant

CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man in connection with an assault of several women with a cane in Queens.

Authorities say 50-year-old Jose Reyes is the man responsible for attacking three women on June 20 in the Pollo Camparo restaurant on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona.

Police say the assault began at approximately 6:00 p.m. when Reyes entered the restaurant and became involved in a verbal dispute with a female employee involving the use of a soda machine.

The dispute escalated when Reyes allegedly hit that employee, along with two other female employees, with his cane.

The victims were struck in the leg, arms and torso, which resulted in two of the victims being taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens in stable condition.

Reyes is described as being 5'6", 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a neon short sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

