Long Island man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk found guilty of all charges

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The man who drove his car into a group of Boy Scouts, killing one, on Long Island last year was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter Wednesday.
The jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon and deliberated a little over a day before convicting Thomas Murphy on all counts.
Murphy drove off the road and hit Andrew McMorris while the 12-year-old hiked in Suffolk County in September of 2018, and prosecutors said in closing arguments that he "recklessly and selfishly" got behind the wheel of his SUV after pounding vodka on a golf course and plowed into the group.
Murphy faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.
"Mr. Murphy's conduct turned a dream day for these boys and their fathers into a nightmare," Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, told the jury of seven men and five women.
The defense countered that prosecutors failed to prove Murphy was legally intoxicated at the time of the September 2018 crash, particularly after the Suffolk County judge dropped four charges of the 16-count indictment.
Judge Fernando Camacho granted the defense's application to drop the four charges, citing a lack of evidence that Murphy's blood alcohol content was at 0.18%, which was the threshold needed for the those charges.
The four charges -- aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated -- require a blood alcohol content above .18, which were n doubt because of previously unknown notes by the county's toxicologist that suggested Murphy's blood alcohol level may have been below that.
The only member of the golfing foursome who had not been drinking offered to drive the defendant's SUV because he appeared intoxicated, Ahern said. Witnesses said he appeared unsteady on his feet and slurred his words.
"But Murphy decided to gamble," Ahern said. "He gambled with his life and lives of Troop 161. He selfishly rolled the dice and the children lost."
Thomas refused a breathalyzer test, and blood tests four hours later showed his BAC to be .13. That is still well above the legal limit of .08, but Judge Camacho told the attorneys that the charges in question were "not legally sustainable."
"There are so many holes in their version of the truth," defense attorney Steven Politi said. "When you have two stories about what happened, you have reasonable doubt."
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Long Island man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk found guilty of all charges
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More