North Carolina man who recently renewed vows with wife dies from stomach cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

FAYETTVILLE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man who recently renewed his vows with his wife has passed away after a years-long battle with stomach cancer.

Anthony Leonard and his wife Christy renewed their vows in an emotional ceremony in January.

"My love, my best friend, our hero, our coach is now our guardian angel I LOVE YOU Tony Leonard," his wife Christy posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she told loved ones that he would soon pass on.

"Our warrior is no longer responsive except for light blinks when we say I love you," she posted. "Our warrior is almost ready. Please keep praying for a painless transition."

Lenoard was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, and it returned just after his five-year cancer-free anniversary and spread to his lymph nodes and three other organs in early 2018.

He had his organs removed to prevent the disease from spreading.

In February 2018, he received a wish off of his bucket list from the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation: attending the first matchup of the season between Duke and Carolina at the Dean Smith Center with his family.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cancerfamilyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy rain falling across NY area
3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Man attacks Lyft driver stuck in Midtown traffic, stomps on car
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead, father says
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Show More
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Police: Suspect lures boy, 11, exposes himself in the Bronx
LIVE: NYC announces crackdown on illegal parking in bus lanes
Italy ordered to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
MTA board postpones fare hike vote to consider alternatives
More News