2 in custody after slashing at LIRR train station lobby in Manhasset

MANHASSET, New York (WABC) -- Two people are in custody after a man was slashed at an LIRR train station in Manhasset on Friday.
Police received a call about a disturbance inside the lobby just before 4 p.m.
The injured man was taken to North Shore University Hospital after being slashed.
Police say the incident does not appear to be random.
The train station will remain open throughout the investigation.
