Manhole fires erupt in Brooklyn, other NYC locations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a pair of manhole fires early Monday morning in Brooklyn.The fires on Bedford Avenue in Midwood, which broke out around 2:30 a.m., were among several reported across New York City.Video from the Citizen app showed firefighters putting water on one of the fires, but that failed to bring the blaze under control.Con Edison crews arrived at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.No power outages were immediately reported in connection with the Midwood fires.578 customers were reported without power in other parts of New York City, with many of those outages weather-related.