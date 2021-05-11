Manhunt underway, more NYPD cops deployed after Times Square shooting

More officers have been deployed across the world-renowned tourist destination as police try to reassure people after a man starting shooting Saturday afternoon into a crowd of people.
31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad remains at large.
Muhammad is known to frequent the area, passing off bootleg CDs. He has been arrested twice in the past year.
On March 17, 2018, he was arrested for aggravated harassment in Midtown and on March 14, 2020, he was arrested for assault in Midtown.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is only a matter of time before he is caught.
The mayor says despite the fact that three innocent bystanders were shot - including a 4-year-old girl who was out toy shopping with her parents, a tourist from Rhode Island, and a 43-year-old woman - he does not believe that shooting is indicative of larger problems.
"We've had ups and downs in the past, but people still want to be here," de Blasio said. "And we're going to keep fighting to make it the safest place. But I just don't accept that, you know, one bad thing happens and then all sorts of people don't want to come to New York City. That's never been the history."
The city has a lot riding on tourism. Visitors spent $67 billion in 2019.
Today you can also expect to see additional police in the city's 20 largest subway stations.
Regarding the shooting victims, de Blasio announced Monday that all three are out of the hospital and "it looks like they will make a stronger recovery."
Alyssa Vogel was identified by police as the officer carrying the 4-year-old child to the ambulance after the shooting. She spoke out about the incident on "GMA."
The 4-year-old underwent surgery and is expected to be OK.
Her grandmother expressed gratitude to Eyewitness News on Monday that the young girl was already out of the hospital.
Eyewitness News caught up with 23-year-old tourist Wendy Magrinot on the phone.
She said she thought she was going to die.
"I was able to run like five steps and I told my mom to take the baby and run," Magrinot said. "I saw a police officer and I screamed to him, 'I'm shot, I have a 2 year old, I don't want to die, please help me."
She also says she has no plans to return to New York City anytime soon.
Marcela Aldana, who was shopping with her daughter when she was shot, said her prognosis is good, but she has no idea when she can return to work to provide for her family.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the shooting was "more damaging" because it is higher profile.
"Times Square, high publicity, more people have heard about it," Cuomo said. "Times Square is a tourist destination. Times square is iconic New York City. Was it more damaging? Yes, only because it communicated to more people."
Cuomo added that real New Yorkers already "know there is a crime problem."
"Did it tell the people of NYC anything new," Cuomo asked. "No, no, that's why this is all a game. You take the subway, you know there is a crime problem. You live in NYC, you watch any newspaper, watch any news show for the past months, you know there is a crime problem. And now it happened in Times Square that may translate to more tourists, but i don't think it made a difference for New Yorkers."
New York has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country, but Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says more is needed.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
