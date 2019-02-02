Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 2, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.

Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.

The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.

Philadelphia Police say they were not notified of any situation outside of Jim's.

Jim's has not commented on the incident.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstaserfire
Top Stories
Massive fire spreads to several homes in Bayonne
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
NJ law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Expect higher fares for taxis, Ubers in NYC
VA governor says he is not in racist photo, will not resign
Show More
Source: Missing Bronx teen found with registered sex offender
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
More News