Education

Masks required in NY schools today, judge grants stay pending appeal on mask mandate ruling

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Mask mandate heads to appellate court amid battle in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York Appellate Judge granted a stay in the state's lawsuit over the COVID-19 face mask mandate, meaning it remains in place while case is appealed -- and schools must enforce it.

New York State had quickly filed an appeal after a Supreme Court judge in Nassau Count ruled that the New York's mask mandate couldn't be enforced.

The mandate had been reinstituted over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases.



Masks were optional Tuesday in many Nassau County school districts.

Wednesday, students and staff need to wear their masks that appellate judge judge issued a stay until a hearing later this week.

The issue isn't the mask mandate itself but how it was implemented.


A judge in Nassau County saying the state health department does not have the authority to issue the statewide school mask mandate.

Before Monday's ruling, Governor Kathy Hochul has already implied that the school mask mandate would be lifted once infection numbers went down.

But that wasn't good enough for many.

"How can you have a mandate where you don't know where it begins and you don't know where it ends?" Blakeman said.

"I don't want to keep any requirements for safety in place a day longer than necessary, but I will not do it a day before we can do it safely," Governor Hochul said.


"It's not invasive, it's effective, and it is simple," a parent said, "And our children do not appear to be complaining about it, mostly the parents are."

The hearing is set for Friday at state appellate court.

ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms
EMBED More News Videos

Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnassau countynew yorksuffolk countybrooklynface maskschoolkathy hochulstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jacobi Medical Center shooting suspect arrested after sign-in
AccuWeather: Back to bitter; Alert for Saturday
Fallen NYPD officer donates organs as final heroic act
2nd NYPD officer dies from injuries in Harlem shooting
First meeting of Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns set to be held
Driver found fatally shot after crash, dispute in Bronx
Yolanda Vega retires from NY Lottery after 3 decades
Show More
16-year-old arrested in shooting death of New Rochelle student
NYC shortening COVID quarantine, isolation periods for students
Woman stabbed in leg inside NYC subway station following dispute
Apple CEO allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house
Man denied heart transplant because he has not received COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News