How mass transit is preparing for Tropical Storm Henri

"We can't control Mother Nature but we can and have been proactively tackling those things that significant weather events typically affect such as overgrown trees, utility poles, drainage and switches to mitigate impacts and provide safe travel," said LIRR President Phil Eng. "When storms such as Tropical Storm Henri hit, we strongly advise to avoid unnecessary travel if possible but rest assured, the LIRR workforce will be out in full force to protect service and keep you safe. If you have to travel, real-time information is available through our TrainTime app, which is the best place to look for the latest travel data before, during, and after any storm."
The projected path of Tropical Storm Henri shows the most significant potential impacts will be to the New Haven Line on Metro-North. This area is particularly vulnerable to high winds due to trees and overhead power wires.
New York City Transit says a detailed plan is in place for subways and buses should dangerous conditions arise.
MTA Bridges and Tunnels is also preparing for any extreme weather that may come our way, including high winds, which pose particular concern on bridges.
LIRR and Metro-North have taken the following precautions:
Strategic deployment of maintenance personnel including track, signal and power staff.
Strategic deployment of emergency equipment, such as protect engines, throughout the service territory.
Have additional public information officers and public address announcers on duty to keep customers informed with up-to-the-minute service information.
Safety messaging reminding customers to take extra caution when traveling will be made at stations, on trains and platforms, email/text alerts and social media.
Long Island Rail Road is communicating with PSE&G to ensure proper coverage to protect service disruptions due to downed wires.
Depending upon the severity of conditions, service could be reduced or temporarily suspended.
Subways
Stage crews to monitor and respond to flood-prone locations.
Prepare crews on debris trains for supporting clean-up activities.
Inspect 10 track pump locations.
Inspect 30 drains at flood prone locations and ensure they are ready to accept water and not create any unsafe conditions.
Inspect 34 direct sewer connections.
Cover street vents at six key locations.
Prepare, fuel and test equipment for debris clearance, if necessary.
Inspect and stage emergency trucks, pumping equipment, and emergency response equipment.
Continue to monitor weather reports and assess any implications of storm conditions on high tides or storm surge.
A Local Storm Desk will be activated if conditions warrant. All maintenance departments will be staffed sufficiently. Crews will perform frequent signal switch tests to ensure all signals are functioning as intended and activate weather-related precautions as needed. Non-essential repair, maintenance and construction work is being evaluated for possible suspensions if the weather warrants.
Buses
All depots will pay special attention for flash flooding. If flooding occurs, depots will respond and move fleets before water levels get too high.
Flood prone route corridors will also receive extra monitoring.
Ensure bus windows, hatches and doors are closed.
All depot parking areas and perimeters will be inspected for unsafe conditions.
Bus depots will have extra staff to assist in the event a bus is disabled.
All road trucks will be equipped with chainsaws and any other debris equipment needed.
There will be around-the-clock staffing for maintenance, operations and customer service departments.
Bridges and Tunnels
All facilities are fully prepared and staffed for any weather-related incidents.
Electronic weather sensors are functional, and all facilities can monitor weather and roadway conditions.
Areas that have proven to be historically prone to flash flooding have been checked and crews will monitor these areas and respond to conditions throughout.
May implement a ban of tandem trailers and empty tractor trailers based on updated wind forecasts. Motorists should be aware that these and other restrictions may be put in place based on conditions.
Authority-wide equipment and supplies--including facility generators, fuel, anemometers--have been checked and are at adequate levels for response and deployment as needed.
All motorists should avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.
Construction and Development
Project staff continue to work with operating agencies to coordinate preparations and secure project sites.
Inspectors and project staff continue to tour project sites and ensure drainage is working, generators and pumps have been tested and that elevators under construction are raised.
For real-time service updates and information, customers may use the following options:
Check mta.info or the MYmta app for updates, including modified emergency schedules.
Follow @MTA and the MTA's operating agencies on Twitter.
Sign up for text message or email alerts on the MTA website
