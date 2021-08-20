Getting ready for Henri on Long Island, coastal CT

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10941136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Long Island and coastal Connecticut are taking steps to prepare for Henri.This is the first time in a decade that a Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of our area. Hurricane Irene produced the last one in August 2011.Officials on Long Island were preparing to hold news conferences to discuss preparations.Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said he is readying the town's storm response team and "battening down the hatches" at town marinas.Sand was being bulldozed at Jones Beach State Park to create an anti-flood barricade to shield Central Mall.Henri was expected to intensify into a Cat 1 hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island.The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind, and rain, forecasters said.----------