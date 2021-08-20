Getting ready for Henri on Connecticut

Govwernor Lamont is urging coastal residents to know their shoreline evacuation zone in case of a flooding emergency.
Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches, and Storm Surge Watches have been issued ahead of Henri..
In Stamford, Mayor David Martin assembled emergency management officials on Friday to prepare and ready all departments for s tropical storm response.
"Our emergency management team is tracking this storm and preparing accordingly. They are in regular contact with the National Weather Service and State emergency management officials. We will continue to monitor this storm and its potential impacts closely," said Mayor Martin
Residents are advised to anticipate heavy rainfall, flooding, high winds, and power outages.
Dangerous marine conditions, including high tides and strong rip currents, are expected across coastal waters Saturday night through Sunday night.
Residents near areas prone to flooding are advised to prepare by ensuring that:
storm drains in your area are clear of debris,
in-home basement pumps are working properly,
any valuables that may be stored in a basement that floods are moved to higher locations within the dwelling, and
avoid driving through flooded roadways.
All Stamford residents are advised to take the following precautions:
Sign up for Emergency Alerts at www.ctalert.gov
Stay in touch with the City of Stamford through our web site www.stamfordct.gov and the City's Emergency Hotline 203-977-8840
Follow the City of Stamford's social media channels for updates including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or NextDoor.
bring inside any lawn furniture, outdoor decorations, hanging plants, trash cans
Charge cellphones/ withdraw cash in the event of power outages.
Prepare an emergency kit
A full list of precautions and suggested preparation steps can be found at www.bepreparedStamford.org and www.ready.gov/hurricanes .
As of this time, Stamford's hurricane barrier has not made any announcement regarding plans to close.
Stamford's Office of Public Safety and the Emergency Operations Center will continue to closely monitor the storm and are prepared to respond to severe weather and/or other emergency events as warranted.
