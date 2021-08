Tropical Storm Henri: Hurricane watches issued for Long Island, CT coasts

EMBED >More News Videos Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A hurricane watch has been issued for Long Island and coastal Connecticut and Tropical Storm Henri as the system threatens to bring strong storm surge, heavy rain, and wind to the area.The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island.One of the biggest issues will be the storm surge from New York City to Cape Cod.Storm Surge Watch has been extended west to include parts of the borough of Queens, on the northern side near LaGuardia airport in Flushing.Storm surge could be as high as 2 to 4 feet from Queens to eastern Long Island and coastal Connecticut.Henri is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.The current guidance from the National Hurricane Center 1. Dangerous storm surge inundation and hurricane conditions arepossible beginning Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut,Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm SurgeWatch and Hurricane Watch are in effect. Residents in these areasshould follow any advice given by local officials.2. Heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban, and small streamflooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolatedmoderate river flooding, over portions of southern New EnglandSunday into Monday.3. Swells from Henri will begin to reach much of the east coast ofthe U.S. and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and continuethrough the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surfand rip currents.----------