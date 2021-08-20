Tropical Storm Henri: NYC beaches closed due to expected dangerous conditions

The National Weather Service predicts a dangerous rip current threat with possible ocean swells of between 2 - 4 ft., which will affect all Atlantic Ocean beaches.
"We are serious about protecting all parkgoers. Out of caution for the dangerous conditions that are predicted, we have decided to close all City beaches to swimming," said NYC Parks Acting Commissioner Margaret Nelson. "While surfing will still be allowed, lifeguards will not be on duty, and we strongly urge all New Yorkers not to risk their lives by ignoring this directive."
Parks lifeguards and enforcement staff will be posted along the coastline to enforce the swimming ban.
Closure signage will be posted at entryways of all beaches. New Yorkers are advised to adhere to all signage and instructions for their own safety, and to call 311 for updates on beach closures.
In addition to the beach closure, NYC Parks recommends New Yorkers exercise caution as the expected high winds can impact street and park trees.
