Massachusetts library accepts cat pictures to pay late fees

WORCESTER, Mass. -- A public library in Massachusetts is accepting cat photos to pay for fees for late returns and lost or damaged books this month.

It's part of Worcester Public Library's 'March Meowness.'

A photo, or even a drawing, of any cat, erases fines.

In the first five days of the month, 400 accounts were cleared using the unique form of currency.

The idea started when a library task force noticed a lot of younger patrons had fees dating back to the start of the pandemic.

They didn't want those people to stop using the library because of the fines.