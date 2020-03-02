Massage therapist charged with exposing himself to client at Massage Envy in Connecticut

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A massage therapist in Connecticut is accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching a client.

The incident was reported Saturday afternoon at a Massage Envy on Black Rock Turnpike.

Terron Moorer, 22, was arrested and charged with sex assault and disorderly conduct.

Police say he admitted to the offenses after authorities arrived on the scene.

He has since bonded out and is set to return to court next week.

