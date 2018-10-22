EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4537416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shannon Sohn reports from NewsCopter 7.

A massive fire tore through buildings in the business district of a New Jersey town Monday afternoon, causing one of them to collapse.The 7-alarm fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of a three-story structure at 3 North Warren Street in Dover. It is believed to have started in the basement of a luncheonette.The building included stores on the first floor and apartments on the top two floors. The fire quickly spread to surrounding buildings.Businesses and residents were displaced, but officials say everyone was evacuated safely. At least six businesses were destroyed.No injuries have been reported.Flames were shooting from the roof and smoke billowed into the air that could be seen from miles away."This is a major structure fire," said Dover Mayor James Dodd. "It's a very difficult fire that they're fighting now, the buildings are old. They're doing the best they can right now to bring the fire under control."Units from towns throughout Morris County have been called in for assistance in battling the blaze."It's very very difficult, it's very unfortunate," said Mayor Dodd. "It's devastating to the people that are losing their homes, that's our concern, and our local businesses, and we're going to do everything we can to help those people who were displaced."Roads have been closed off throughout the area. The fire has also caused delays on New Jersey Transit's Morris and Essex Lines.----------