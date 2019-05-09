Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in Ulster County

ELLENVILLE, Ulster County (WABC) -- A massive three-alarm fire ripped through a movie set in Ulster County early Thursday.The fire broke out at 613 Automotive, a used car dealership, on South Main Street in Ellenville around 1 a.m.The location is being used for an HBO miniseries, "I Know This Much Is True," starring Mark Ruffalo and Melissa Leo.No one was hurt.Some antique cars were believed to be at the dealership for the shoot at the time of the fire.It is unclear if any filming was taking place at the time.The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.----------