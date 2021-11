Texans favor McConaughey for TX governor over Abbott, poll shows

EMBED >More News Videos That is a question that could only be posed if a rumored bid for the top seat in Texas government becomes reality.

We're more than a year and a half away, but if the race for Texas governor was held today, actor Matthew McConaughey might just be the winner. A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler shows 45% of registered voters would support McConaughey, versus 33% who'd back Gov. Greg Abbott.As for everyone else, 22% would vote for someone other than McConaughey or Abbott, the poll found.The poll surveyed 1,126 registered Texas voters over various questions regarding Texas politicians and topics such as the Texas power grid and U.S.-Mexico border.McConaughey has been flirting with a run for office, but hasn't committed to it yet.It's also unclear which party he'd run on.In the past, he's called himself more of a moderate.The poll shows him doing better with Democrats and independents than Republicans.Gov. Abbott is hoping to win his third term in office. The election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.