Funeral services held for fallen Connecticut firefighter, Matthias Wirtz

The funeral for fallen North Haven, Connecticut firefighter, Matthias Wirtz was held on Tuesday.

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- The funeral for fallen Connecticut firefighter, Matthias Wirtz was held on Tuesday.

Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to Wirtz at St. Barnabas Church.

His funeral comes more than a week after a fire ripped through a home in North Haven.

It happened the day after Christmas.

The medical examiner's confirmed the 46-year-old died of cardiovascular disease after he collapsed at the scene.

Wirtz was a member of the fire department for 22 years.

MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube