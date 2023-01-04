Funeral services held for fallen Connecticut firefighter, Matthias Wirtz

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- The funeral for fallen Connecticut firefighter, Matthias Wirtz was held on Tuesday.
Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to Wirtz at St. Barnabas Church.
His funeral comes more than a week after a fire ripped through a home in North Haven.
It happened the day after Christmas.
The medical examiner's confirmed the 46-year-old died of cardiovascular disease after he collapsed at the scene.
Wirtz was a member of the fire department for 22 years.
MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts