Funeral services held for fallen Connecticut firefighter, Matthias Wirtz

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 4:49AM
The funeral for fallen North Haven, Connecticut firefighter, Matthias Wirtz was held on Tuesday.

Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to Wirtz at St. Barnabas Church.

His funeral comes more than a week after a fire ripped through a home in North Haven.

It happened the day after Christmas.

The medical examiner's confirmed the 46-year-old died of cardiovascular disease after he collapsed at the scene.

Wirtz was a member of the fire department for 22 years.

