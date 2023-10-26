'Trick or Streets' returns in NYC, including new Dia De Los Muertos celebration

Lauren Glassberg talks about the return of 'Trick or Streets' in NYC.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for more space to trick-or-treat this Halloween season.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Thursday there will be 107 car-free locations across all five boroughs for the Halloween season as part of the city's second annual 'Trick-or-Streets' program.

"Every young New Yorker deserves a Halloween experience that is not only spooky but also fun and safe - and we're proud to deliver that with our 'Trick-or-Streets' program," said Mayor Adams. "One of New York City's most valuable resources is our space, and we're making better use of it than ever before. We're making sure that all of our city's residents can safely enjoy our public spaces this Halloween and Día De Los Muertos."

Following an impressive response from communities across the city, this year's program makes its spooktastic return with an even larger edition, including car-free 'Trick-or-Streets' programming and giveaways at locations in all five boroughs, where DOT and its partners are hosting Halloween-themed activities and performances throughout the month.

There will be closed streets in every borough, and some areas like Quisqueya Plaza in Inwood, where there will be festivities like pumpkin giveaways.

The news is thrilling to Dyckman Gardens Director Susana Osorio.

"I love this community, I came when I was 15 in 1986 and I've been working and I've promised this is only the beginning of what's coming to this community," said Osorio.

Events are also planned into November to celebrate the Mexican holiday of Día De Los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead."

An interactive map and full list of car-free streets are available online.

"'Trick-or-Streets' is back and bigger than ever - and we invite all New Yorkers to take part in a spooky night of Halloween fun as well as our Día De Los Muertos celebrations," said DOT Commissioner Rodriguez. "Our streets serve all New Yorkers, and 'Trick-or-Streets' is a great example of how we can use them to bring joy and greater safety to so many children."

