Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7541276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the victim was a passenger in the car when two people on a moped pulled up alongside the vehicle at a red light.+

MEADOWMERE, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling multiple homes on fire after a gas explosion in Meadowmere on Sunday morning.The explosion was reported at 15 West Avenue just before 6 a.m.It was not yet clear how many injuries were reported, but it appeared that some people did need medical attention.Several surrounding agencies responded, including the FDNY, to quickly put out the flames.Despite the quick action, several homes were reduced to rubble.At least one firefighter was injured when a chimney collapsed. He was taken to the hospital.The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department posted video of the flames:Drivers were advised that Rockaway Turnpike is closed in both directions between Brookville Boulevard and Peninsula Boulevard due to a house fire. Motorists should avoid the area.Officials are on the scene to determine what caused the initial explosion.----------