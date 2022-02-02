Meat cleaver sent to inmate intercepted by officers at Long Island jail

The meat cleaver was delivered in an Amazon package addressed to an inmate. It was found during an inspection.
Officers confiscated the instrument, but other items in the package were delivered to the inmate.
In a statement, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon thanked his correction officers for their work.
"While this large meat cleaver was easy to detect, I thank my staff for their careful work in preventing smaller dangerous weapons and drugs from making their way inside through the US mail," Toulon said.
