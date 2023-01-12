Private island? Flying palace? Here's what you could buy if you win the $1.35B jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $1.35 billion after no one won big in Tuesday night's drawing. Toni Yates has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What would you buy if you won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Many people dream of winning big to pay off debt, travel the world, or treat themselves to glamorous purchases.

There was no big winner in Tuesday night's drawing which means you still have a chance to win the big bucks with Friday night's drawing!

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to the long odds of one in 302.6 million that has resulted in over two dozen straight drawings without a big winner.

Here's a small list of some of the things you could buy if you hit the jackpot.

Island Life

Forget buying a house, if you win that much money why not go big?

For the small price of $45,000,000 you could purchase your own Caribean island.

Private Island Inc. is dedicated to finding the perfect island for the ultra wealthy, which will soon be you!

Royal Island is a 430-acre oasis with beautiful beaches and a private resort just 20 minutes from the airports in North Eleuthera.

Technically, you could buy 30 islands around this price point if you wanted to buy one for each of your friends.

Smooth Sailing

If you buy an island or two you'll need a boat to visit your tropical paradises, right?

But you're a Mega Millions billionaire so not just any boat will do, clearly you need a 40-foot yacht.

Beneteau's Oceanis model is complete with a master cabin, full kitchen and the option to add additional cabins to keep the party going while you island hop.

One of these beautiful yachts comes in at a cool $520,000. Buy one or buy a fleet to keep your tiny island nation connected.

That's a lot of paper

Bathrooms. They are a fact of life that no amount of money can avoid, so you might as well be sure all of yours are fully stocked.

You could buy 1.9 billion rolls of toilet paper with your billion dollar winnings. With that much toilet paper you could comfortably survive any foreseeable "unprecedented time."

Many Mangos

Mangos are a great treat to enjoy on a sandy beach or luxury yacht, so why not buy as many as you can?

You could buy over 800,000 tons of the tangy fruit to enjoy in smoothies, salads and probably every single mango recipe that exists.

Sky is the limit

Why stop at a fleet of yachts? Jet set across the globe in a private jet.

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal commissioned a $502,000,000 Airbus A380 to be complete with a garage for his Rolls Royce and a concert hall.

Sadly a handful of issues arose that made it impossible to turn one of the largest commercially available passenger planes into a private jet.

The "Flying Palace" never materialized. But you could pick up where the prince left off and create your own castle in the sky if you score the jackpot.

Be sure to watch Friday night's Mega Millions drawing on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. and at abc7ny.com/lottery.

----------

