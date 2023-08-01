Mega Millions drawing tonight: $1B+ jackpot up for grabs for 5th time in game's history

Watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You're next chance at becoming an instant billionaire, or at least a half billionaire, is Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The game's jackpot has risen to $1.05 billion after no tickets matched all five numbers and the Megaball on Friday, That prize would equal the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

It's the fifth time in Mega Millions history that the big prize has reached 10 digits and equals the fourth-largest jackpot to date.

Tuesday's jackpot has a cash value of $527.9 million.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18, and Tuesday's drawing will be the 30th in this current run.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

