coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY state beaches welcoming COVID-weary residents for Memorial Day weekend

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- In New York, state beaches will be open to the public this Memorial Day weekend, as NYC beaches remain closed.

Jones Beach and the beach at Robert Moses State Park both opened at 6 a.m. Friday and will remain open until 9 p.m.

And here are the ground rules:

*Swimming is being allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*No group contact activities, including sports like volleyball, football
*Areas of social gathering are closed, including designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions
*No concessions
*Social distancing measures are being enforced

Face coverings are required to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible.

The beaches are limited to 50% capacity, and officials expected this to be reached by 10 a.m.

One big reason for that is the expected influx of New York City residents, because beaches there will not open for swimming this weekend.

The NYPD will be patrolling popular places like Coney Island.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says you can be on the sand, but you must be socially distanced.
"If there's too many people at any point, any place, we're going to do what we've said we're going to do," the mayor said. "We will keep spreading people out, but if we have to send people off the beach, off the boardwalk - if we have to reduce the number of people - we'll do that."

The mayor is also threatening to fence off the entrances to the sand at city beaches.

At Jones Beach, officials say they will close the gates once they reach half-full capacity.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorksuffolk countynassau countyhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicjones beachcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemicmemorial daycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
MTA says service for essential workers, not beachgoers
NY hospitalizations, deaths lower at 105
Mayor de Blasio, First Lady donate blood on Thursday
Heading to the beach from NYC? Not so fast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Dad killed while on Zoom call, son arrested
AccuWeather: Fading sun turns to late showers
Jersey Shore beaches open, but with changes due to COVID-19
MTA says service for essential workers, not beachgoers
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works stores expected to close
Show More
Heading to the beach from NYC? Not so fast
Broadway star Nick Cordero suffers setback
Mayor de Blasio, First Lady donate blood on Thursday
64-year-old woman attacked, raped on Manhattan street
Central Park ducklings orphaned by snapping turtle rescued
More TOP STORIES News