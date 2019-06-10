Men sentenced for 2017 murders of 2 innocent mothers in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in connection to the killing of two mothers in Brooklyn.
Nazir Saunders, 20, and Anthony Alexander, 18, were convicted of murder after firing gunshots into a courtyard packed with people in 2017.
Police say at least nine shots were fired into the courtyard, where at least 20 people were attending a nighttime gathering.
Chynna Battle, 21, and Shaqwanda Staley, 29, were struck and killed by stray bullets while sitting with their children.
The children were not hurt in the shooting.
